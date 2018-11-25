Man shot, injured after bar fight in Central Fresno

A drive-by shooting injured a man, not long after a bar fight at "Sandy's Place" bar in Central Fresno overnight.Police say a car pulled up and someone fired several rounds at the bar as the victim and a security guard stood at the front."He stated there was a disturbance several minutes before inside the bar which actually led out to the back parking lot. Employee's at Sandy's Bar asked these folks to leave and as people were dispersing this white vehicle with some male subjects in it fled the area and shots were fired from that vehicle back towards the bar," said Larry Bowlan.Two bullets also hit the business, but nobody else suffered injuries.Officials say they still don't have any descriptions of the suspects and if you have any information, you are asked to call the Fresno police department.