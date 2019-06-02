Man shot, killed after leaving baby shower in Southern California

WILMINGTON,, Calif. -- A father of three was fatally shot while walking on a sidewalk in Wilmington, police and neighbors said.The victim, identified by friends and neighbors as Julio Urbina, was coming home from a baby shower when he was shot in the 1500 block Young Street near Alameda Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting, but they believe it may be gang related due to recent gang activity in the area.A neighbor said the victim had three children and a baby on the way.No arrests have been made and no additional information was released.