Man shot multiple times in Kern County, drives himself to Richgrove Market

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting, after a man was shot several times in an almond orchard near Pandol Way and Cecil Avenue.Authorities responded to the call at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.Officials say the victim drove himself to Fast Way Market in Richgrove in Tulare County.He was airlifted to Kern Medical Center and is now in surgery.Homicide detectives are currently at the scene because of the severity of the victim's injuries.At this time it is not clear how many shots were fired or who is behind the shooting.