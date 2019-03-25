FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Northeast Fresno.
Investigators say the man was walking with a woman in the area of Shaw and Highway 41 when the gunman opened fire.
Officers say the man was struck and rolled down the embankment.
He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Man shot multiple times near Highway 41 in Northeast Fresno
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News