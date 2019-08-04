Man shot outside central Fresno apartment complex, police say

It happened at an apartment complex on Washington Avenue and Orchard Street just after 6:30 p.m.
The victim's girlfriend told officers the man was outside when he was shot.
At this time, investigators do not have a suspect description. Officials say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice are responding to a shooting in Central Fresno near Washington and Orchard. At least one person was shot. Our crew is there getting information. Will update soon @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/jTIRPfj3ip— Cory James (@CoryABC30) August 4, 2019
