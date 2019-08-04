shooting

Man shot outside central Fresno apartment complex, police say

It happened near Washington Avenue and Orchard Street just after 6:30 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his thirties was shot in the face in central Fresno, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex on Washington Avenue and Orchard Street just after 6:30 p.m.

The victim's girlfriend told officers the man was outside when he was shot.

At this time, investigators do not have a suspect description. Officials say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.



This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
