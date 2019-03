FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are still searching for the suspects involved in a shooting in Merced that left one person injured.It happened at the 7-11 on Loughborough and R Street at around 12:30 a.m.When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s shot in front of the store.The victim was airlifted to a Merced area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.Police are now trying to determine what led up to the gunfire.