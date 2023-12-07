Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in central Fresno on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 6 pm on Weber near Floradora.

Fresno police say a man and woman were walking on Weber when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and started talking to them.

The suspect then shot the victim once before riding away.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim and the shooter knew each other.