Man shot twice in the leg in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating what led to a shooting in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 am on Jensen Avenue and 10th Street near Calwa.

Deputies say the victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the leg. His girlfriend called for help.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Investigators do not have a suspect description at this time.
