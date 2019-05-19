Man shot while driving in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a driver in east central Fresno.The shooting happened just before 7 p.m.The victim was driving to a home on McKinley Avenue near Sierra Vista when he was shot once in the wrist. He kept driving and eventually stopped on Terrace Street and Dearing Avenue where he was aided by authorities.Officers found three shell casings on McKinley, and plan to have the area blocked off for at least another hour as they continue their investigation.It is unclear if the incident is connected to the other recent drive-by shootings.