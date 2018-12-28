Man shot while driving on Highway 99 in Fresno County

A man is now recovering after being shot while driving on Highway 99 near Fowler, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday and he pulled over on the American Avenue on-ramp.Sheriff's deputies say the driver was hit by gunfire from an unknown vehicle.The victim suffered gunshot wounds in the hand and the arm.Deputies say the driver is expected to be ok.A motive for the attack is unknown.