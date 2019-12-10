19-year-old shot while playing video games last month died from injuries, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 19-year-old man who was shot while playing video games in his central Fresno bedroom has died from his injuries.
Fresno Police say Enrique Vega was treated for gunshot wounds to his head and neck but died two days after he was shot on November 27.
Detectives are now searching for two men and two women in connection to the shooting, but they have not released any additional information about those suspects.
Investigators are calling the attack a senseless act of violence.
