Fresno Police are looking for the person who shot a man in Northeast Fresno.The victim showed up at the hospital just after 12:30 Friday morning saying he was hit by gunfire while riding in a car near Ashlan and Highway 41. He said the attack came from someone riding in another car.The victim was hit in the upper body and is expected to recover. Police said they found shell casings at the scene.There is no information about a suspect vehicle.