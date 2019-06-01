shooting

Man shot while working on his car in Northeast Fresno

The victim was shot on Cedar and Holland Avenues Saturday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while working on his car in Northeast Fresno.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Cedar and Holland Avenues.

The victim, a man in his 30s, told officers had been working on his car outside when he said he felt his foot burning. When he looked down, he realized he'd been shot in the foot.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threating injuries.

An investigation is underway.

