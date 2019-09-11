Cal State Fullerton police: Man sought in connection with rape of student in on-campus parking structure

At 12 a.m. this morning, a rape occurred in the elevator of the Nutwood pkg structure.

Suspect: Male Caucasian, 25-years-old, shoulder length brown hair, navy blue plain t-shirt, black shorts, approx. 5’10”, 160lbs. If seen, do not engage the suspect and dial/text 9-1-1. @csuf pic.twitter.com/PZTBWS9ClQ