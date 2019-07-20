Glendale: Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother suffer major injuries in hammer attack

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. -- A woman and her adult daughter suffered major injuries when they were attacked with a hammer in their Glendale apartment Friday morning, and the daughter's former fiancé is being sought by police after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue. A Glendale police spokesman described the victims' injuries as blunt-force trauma.

Authorities said the mother was attacked after the daughter, who managed to call 911. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.

"The injuries were significant. It was a very violent attack," police Sgt. Ernesto Gaxiola said in an interview at the scene, praising "the toughness of these victims."

"The fact that the victim was able to communicate to our dispatch, based on the injuries sustained, is unbelievable," the sergeant said. "I can't say enough how incredible it is that they were able to give us information. Hopefully we'll find justice for this."

The suspect being sought in connection with the attack was identified by police as 28-year-old Brian Cruz. He is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Cruz was said to be driving a black GMC Denali Sierra pickup truck with a black and yellow California license plate, number BCG1129.

The motive for the crime is under investigation.
