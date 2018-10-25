Man stabbed after late night brawl in Pinedale

A man is being treated in the hospital after a late night stabbing in Pinedale.Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a fight broke out between several men in the area of College near Spruce.The victim, who police say is in his 40's, got in a brawl with two men.That's when he was stabbed twice in the upper body.Police arrived to find the man breathing, but not responding to their questions about the attack.He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police now believe he'll recover."The victim that was stabbed travelled north on College Avenue. There's blood conditions on the street, and he continued up until the next intersection at Birch, where he went down in the roadway, and that's where we located him," Lieutenant Steve Card of the Fresno Police said.Police do not have any suspect information at this time.They are looking for the man that attacked with the knife as well as the second man involved in the fight.