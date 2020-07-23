FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was critically injured after authorities say he was stabbed by his neighbor in Orosi on Wednesday.
Tulare County sheriff's officials say the stabbing occurred at a home on Aceves and Olympic just before 5:30 p.m.
Deputies say the 41-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the head, chest and back. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
His name has not been released.
Bystanders detained the man's 27-year-old neighbor until investigators arrived. The suspect has not been identified.
A motive for the attack has not been released.
Man stabbed multiple times by neighbor in Tulare County, deputies say
Bystanders detained the man's 27-year-old neighbor until investigators arrived.
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News