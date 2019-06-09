Man stabbed during robbery in Central Fresno parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in the parking lot of a Taqueria in Central Fresno.The victim told officers he was getting into his car in the parking lot on Fresno Street and Madison Avenue when a man came up and demanded his phone.Investigators said when the victim refused, the suspect began striking him with a sharp object in his hand. The suspect then stole the man's phone and his guitar, before fleeing the scene in a dark colored SUV.The victim was able to drive himself home, and family members transported him to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.The victim described the man as a male in his 20s. Police are combing through surveillance footage to help identify the suspect.