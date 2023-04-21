One person hospitalized following stabbing in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A window washer is in the hospital after being stabbed in Downtown Fresno Friday.

Police responded to a call for a stabbing at about 7 a.m. Friday at the 7/11 on Tulare Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s who was stabbed once on his left side.

Officers say he's a window washer who got into an argument with another man near the front doors of the 7/11.

That's when officers say the argument escalated and the window washer was stabbed.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not yet been released.

Police are now looking for the suspect. He is described as a man in his 50s experiencing homelessness. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap and had a long ponytail.

The 7/11 closed while officers conducted their investigation.

