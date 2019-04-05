Man stabbed in Central Fresno fight in front of the Pic-N-Go Market

FRESNO, Calif. -- The search is on for the suspect in a Central Fresno stabbing.

The attack happened just before 11 pm on Thursday in the area of Belmont and Chestnut.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were at the Pic-N-Go Market when they saw a man and a woman fighting in a car.

The victim walked over to the car and got into a brawl with the man that ended behind the store.

Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department explains what happened next, "The victim's girlfriend actually saw our suspect, male suspect, walk out from behind the store, get in the car and drive away. She went to the back and located her boyfriend, our victim, on the ground. He received a single stab wound to his torso."

The victim's girlfriend drove him to his house, where he was then taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center.

He is expected to be okay.
