Man stabbed on busy intersection in Merced, but police can't find witnesses

A man was stabbed near the Merced Mall on Sunday night, but officers found the victim several blocks from the initial scene.The incident happened at a busy Merced intersection, but police say they don't have any witnesses.The 49-year-old man drove several blocks in search of help after he was stabbed, authorities said.With little information from the victim, authorities are now left with more questions than answers."They weren't able to get too much information because the subject was in so much pain," said Merced Police Chief Chris Goodwin.Goodwin said officers responded to the 1000 block of Donna drive where they found the victim at around 6.30 p.m.After further investigating, officers found out the victim was actually stabbed near M street and Loughborough drive.Action News tried speaking with folks in the area, but no one really knew or saw what happened."We don't have any suspect information, just that there were three subjects that possibly tried to pull him out of the car. He tried to fight them off, but he got stabbed and they got away," Goodwin said.This comes about a month after officers found a man shot to death less than a mile away on the 1200 block of Loughborough, but officers don't have enough information to know if the two incidents are related at this time.Goodwin said they don't usually get a lot of calls for service in the area where the stabbing occurred.Investigators are now working to find out what exactly happened."Hopefully we get a better story from the victim,' Goodwin said.The victim was flown to Modesto, which has a trauma center.Since this happened near a busy area, Goodwin asks that any body with information, to come forward.Investigators also plan to go out and speak to folks, and hopefully find a witness.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.