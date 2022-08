Man hospitalized after stabbing at Poverello House, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing at Fresno's Poverello House Friday morning.

Fresno police say it happened around 8 am. The Poverello House offers temporary housing, social services and food for those who need it.

A 30-year-old man told police he was stabbed by his roommate.

He was rushed to the hospital suffering from several stab wounds to the upper body.

Police say the suspect ran away and no weapon has been found.