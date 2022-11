Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Sanger Monday night.

Police say it happened just before 10 pm near L St. and 9th St.

An officer had noticed people were arguing. When he pulled up, he found a man with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Officers do not have a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sanger police.