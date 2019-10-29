Man stabbed to death in what Fresno Police believe was 'senseless act of violence'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after Fresno Police say a man was stabbed in southwest Fresno.Officials say officers found 24-year-old Brayan Espinoza of Fresno on Santa Clara Street near Ventura and B Streets with stab wounds on Monday afternoon.Espinoza was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.Police believe the stabbing was a "senseless act of violence," and say Espinoza was checking his mail before the stabbing took place. He was not involved in a gang and had no criminal record.Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.