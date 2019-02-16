A man is in custody after he stabbed his brother, according to Fresno police.Investigators say 23-year-old Desmond Louis grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his 30-year-old brother in the hand and forearm when an argument turned heated.The incident occurred before 10:40 a.m. at an apartment in the area of 1500 Van Ness across Fresno City College. When officers found the victim, he identified his brother as his assailant.The suspect was arrested on a FAX bus. He was booked in the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats. He is also being investigated for possible elder abuse charges.