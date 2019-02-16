STABBING

Man stabs brother with knife when argument turns heated in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in custody after he stabbed his brother, according to Fresno police.

Investigators say 23-year-old Desmond Louis grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his 30-year-old brother in the hand and forearm when an argument turned heated.

The incident occurred before 10:40 a.m. at an apartment in the area of 1500 Van Ness across Fresno City College. When officers found the victim, he identified his brother as his assailant.

The suspect was arrested on a FAX bus. He was booked in the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats. He is also being investigated for possible elder abuse charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
13-year-old stabbed at elementary school in Southeast Fresno
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Man sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for fatal Central Fresno stabbing
More stabbing
Top Stories
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
Visalia woman smuggles drugs to inmate, gets arrested
Flooding closes major Merced County highway once again
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in SF during 'Hamilton'
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Show More
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno
1 person rushed to hospital after shooting in central Fresno
Madera County mother found safe
Snow serves as both lure and obstacle as people flock to mountains
More News