Man steals cases of beer, bags of frozen chicken from Corcoran gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries after police say he stole beer and bags of frozen chicken from a Corcoran gas station.Corcoran Police say Geordie Carrillo stole five cases of beer, several bags of frozen chicken and other food items at the Take-10 Gas Station on Dairy Avenue on Friday night.Carillo left the store, but then came back -- that's when an employee snapped a picture of his license plate.Investigators later tracked down Carrillo at his home, where they found stolen items.Officers also discovered clothing worn by a suspect during a robbery at Casillas Auto Sales. They say Carillo threatened to kill an employee at the shop and then stole a laptop and multiple sets of car keys.Police say investigators have connected Carillo to six burglaries committed in the last couple of weeks.He has been booked into the Kings County Jail.