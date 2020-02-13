pedestrian killed

Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a man was fatally struck and killed on Highway 99 in southeast Fresno overnight Thursday.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just north of Jensen Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say a semi-truck was getting on the highway at North Avenue when he saw the man in the roadway. The truck driver tried to avoid the pedestrian but ended up hitting him.

Officials say a second vehicle also hit the man. Both drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

CHP officers are working to determine why he was in the road.

Caltrans closed the right two lanes of the highway for a couple of hours, but it has since reopened.
