Man suffers critical injuries after being shot in head in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the head Saturday night in southeast Fresno.Officers say the victim was a passenger in a car driving near Tulare and Maple around 10 p.m.A suspect vehicle pulled in front of the victim's car and a suspect leaned out of the car and started shooting.The gunfire hit the victim in the head and the suspect vehicle sped off.Medics were called and they rushed the victim to the hospital with critical injuries.Officers are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Fresno Police Department.