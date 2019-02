BREAKING: CHP on scene of a vehicle vs. train south of Earlimart. Car blew a tire, veered off road into path of train. He has major injuries. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/FWsHReQ3xy — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) February 1, 2019

A 25-year-old man sustained major injuries to his arm after crashing into a train in Earlimart, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers say the accident happened before 9 a.m. Friday near Highway 99 and Avenue 44.According to CHP, the car the man was driving blew a tire and veered off road into the path of the train.The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.