Man suffers major injuries after he's struck by vehicle in Madera Co.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in Madera County early Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officers say.The collision was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Road 37 at Highway 145 in the Madera Ranchos area.CHP officers say the victim was standing in the middle of westbound Highway 145 when the driver hit him.He was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital with major injuries, and will likely be transported to Community Regional Medical Center.The driver involved in the crash, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene after he called 911. He told authorities the pedestrian was wearing all black and he didn't see him.A tow truck was on the scene to take the car away from the area.The area along Highway 145 remains open to all traffic.