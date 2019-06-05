apartment fire

Man suffers smoke inhalation in Central Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after suffering minor smoke inhalation from a Central Fresno apartment fire.

Fire crews say the flames were isolated to a second story apartment unit near Clay Avenue and First Street.

Crews quickly put out the fire, but the man inside the unit was checked for smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

Officials say there was a previous fire in the apartment, making it more difficult for them to determine what damage is old and what is new.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
