Man miraculously survives horrific crash after colliding with big rig in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a man is lucky to be alive after slamming into the back of a big rig in Malaga.Officers say they responded to the crash around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Golden State and Chestnut.When officers arrived on the scene they found a car that had been sheared in half, the steering wheel in the passenger's seat and the driver still strapped in.Officers say the driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.Upon further investigating, officers determined that the driver was heading southbound on Chestnut at a high-rate of speed when he failed to see a semi-truck turning in front of him due to fog. Officers say that's when he slammed into the back of the truck ending up nearly 200 feet away from the initial crash site.The CHP wants to remind drivers to drive safely during weather conditions like this and reduce their speed.