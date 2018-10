Merced Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that left a 33-year-old man seriously hurt. It happened at the intersection of Olive and M Street at 8:30 Thursday night.Officers said the man walked into the crosswalk while the driver had a green light on Olive.The victim was airlifted to a Modesto hospital. His condition is not known at this time.The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door newer model Honda.