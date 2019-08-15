crime

Man taken to the hospital after being shot in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Central Fresno.

It happened on Nevada just off of First around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Fresno P.D. received a call for an apparent shooting in that area.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his home with a gunshot wound.

Police say his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers have arrested two people on Highway 180 near Cedar who they say is connected to the shooting.

During a search of a car, police located a shotgun and other evidence that was placed into a bag.

This story is developing.
