Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in northwest Fresno Monday afternoon.Fresno police say he was shot on the corner of Dovewood and Valentine in a drive-by shooting.It is currently unknown how many times the man was hit, but authorities say seven to eight gunshots were fired.The Northwest Policing District for the Fresno Police Department is located near where the shooting occurred and officers there heard the gunfire, leading to their quick response.The man was taken to the hospital and while police say his injuries are serious, he is expected to survive.Police say that the shooters were in a black car and there were three or four suspects inside, but more information was not immediately available.