Man takes off with woman's car, children after argument outside store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two children are back safe with their mother after a man took off in a car with her 8-year-old and infant inside, according to Fresno police.

Authorities say 36-year-old Luis Gallegos got into an argument with a woman outside of a Fast Trip store in east Central Fresno.

The woman stepped inside the store, and Gallegos jumped in her car with her children, police say.

The suspect parked the car 100 yards away, leaving the children inside.

Police arrested Gallegos for kidnapping and auto theft shortly after a brief foot chase.

Officials said the children are okay.
