Man threatens officers with machete after leading them on chase that ends in crash in Fresno County

A man is in custody after leading authorities on a more than 20-mile chase in a stolen truck and even threatening them with a machete.It started near Downtown Fresno and came to an end about 3:30 Thursday morning in this orchard on Marks and Magnolia just south of Caruthers. That's where the driver crashed, knocking over a couple trees.Officers said that's when he got out and waved the machete. He was tased and taken into custody.He's now being treated at the Selma District Hospital for an evaluation before he's booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges.