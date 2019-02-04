THREAT

Man cuts off lights, threatens to kill woman in Fayetteville grocery store bathroom, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeless man went into the women's restroom at a Food Lion, turned off the lights and threatened to kill the woman inside, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
A homeless man went into the women's restroom at a grocery store in North Carolina, turned off the lights and threatened to kill the woman inside, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

Brooklyn Smith III, 25, is now behind bars charged with felony secret peeping and communicating threats.

Smith's victim told investigators she was in a public bathroom inside a Food Lion store on Saturday night when all the lights in the bathroom suddenly turned off.

She said Smith then started crawling under stall doors and threatening to kill whoever was in the bathroom. The woman said she got herself ready to fight back, but suddenly Smith ran off.

Investigators found Smith at a nearby dumpster.

He was arrested and jailed on a $6,500 bond.

Investigators said Smith is a repeat offender with previous arrests for breaking and entering, trespassing, larceny, and assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatbathroomassaultFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THREAT
Father held his son at knifepoint, deputy was forced to shoot him to rescue the child
Drunken Uber passengers arrested after they pull knife on driver
Security increased at Sanger middle school following online threat
Man threatens to "bash child's head in" with a sledgehammer
More threat
Top Stories
Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
Man accused of calling 911 hundreds of times
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
MMA fighter who escaped from prison found hiding in trash can
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver on California highway
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound near Firebaugh
Show More
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down Saturday
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after small plane crash ignites house fires
More News