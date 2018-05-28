Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager

LACEY, Wash. --Police in Washington State said a McDonald's manager suffered severe burns to her face and neck after an angry customer threw hot coffee at her.
The altercation was caught on camera.
McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager -- and she fills it.
Police said the man had just filled his thermos with coffee he was just served.
But seconds later, the man is extremely agitated.
KIRO-TV reported that the man told the McDonald's manager he didn't get his senior discount for the coffee.
He showed her the receipt, splashed the hot coffee in the manager's face and ran out the door.
"Because he was being verbally abusive with her about the price of the coffee and the fact that he was just filling a thermos," Sgt. Dave Campbell said. "She told him he was going to have to leave. This upset him, so he in turn, he took the hot cup of coffee, which was just filled up and he threw it in her face."
The coffee, which could have been more than 170-degrees, caused severe burns to the side of her face and her neck.
Paramedics told the manager she needed to be treated at a hospital.
Police are still searching for the man who they believe could be in the area.