Man to be hospitalized and arrested after barricading himself inside NE Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man threatened to hurt someone in his neighborhood with an object Saturday night.

That led to a standoff between the man and officers.

Authorities say the man barricaded himself inside his home near Cedar and Shepherd. They added that the man has had issues with mental illness and also was in violation of his parole.

Authorities say the man is under arrest, but being taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. When released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Fresno County Jail.
