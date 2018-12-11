FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Visalia man is expected to face charges as soon as Tuesday for his alleged role in a police shootout that injured a Tulare officer and killed his canine partner.
At this time, he is one of three suspects identified in the violent attack.
Police say 25-year-old Cameron Ware will face 4 counts of attempted murder and the death of a police K-9.
It happened Sunday night - when Ware along with a man and woman, led police on a chase through Tulare.
They stopped on the outskirts of town where the shootout took place.
As the K-9 officer *Bane* ran toward the suspect's car, gunfire rang out and the dog and his handler were hit.
Three other officers on scene returned fire.
One of the suspects was struck and killed -- and the female suspect suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Bane did not survive.
His handler was shot twice, once in the hand.
Tulare Police have not yet released the names of all four officers involved -- but they have all been put on administrative leave until the investigation is over.
The identities of the other suspects have not yet been released.