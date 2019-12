Man tried to kidnap woman getting out of car in Sanger gym parking lot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to grab a woman getting out of her car at Anytime Fitness in Sanger on Sunday night.The incident occurred in the parking lot of the gym on Academy Avenue at Annadale just before 8:30 p.m.Officials say the woman fought back and managed to escape from the suspect. He was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black boots.Authorities are working to determine if the attempted kidnapping is connected to an attack in Visalia , where a woman was choked and sexually assaulted.