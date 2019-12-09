crime

Man tried to kidnap woman getting out of car in Sanger gym parking lot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to grab a woman getting out of her car at Anytime Fitness in Sanger on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the gym on Academy Avenue at Annadale just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials say the woman fought back and managed to escape from the suspect. He was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black boots.

Authorities are working to determine if the attempted kidnapping is connected to an attack in Visalia, where a woman was choked and sexually assaulted.
