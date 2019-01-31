Man tries to lure schoolgirl into his car near Ashlan & Polk

Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car on Thursday morning.

The girl was walking to her school bus stop in the area of Ashlan & Polk at about 7.15 a.m. when the incident occurred, Fresno Police Department said. She managed to board her bus safely and was driven to school.

They say the suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 40 years old, heavy set and unshaven.

Police are asking the public to help them in their search for the man. He was last seen driving a white Ford Crown Victoria that appears to have once been a police car. The car has a black front push bumper, and holes where emergency lighting used to be.

If you have information on this incident, or on the possible location of the suspect or his vehicle, please contact police at (559) 621-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 621-STOP (7867).
