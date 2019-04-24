Watch: Man uses grocery bag as mask during robbery, removes it to carry loot

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- An Australian criminal has internet users scratching their heads after surveillance video caught him outing himself during an armed robbery.

According to Queensland police, the man walked into the Lower King Street store in Caboolture with a reusable shopping bag on his head.

He then took out a knife, walked up to the female cashier and demanded money and cigarettes while fidgeting with his "mask."

The attendant emptied two registers and handed over several boxes of cigarettes. Unsure where to put his loot, the robber took off the bag that was concealing his identity and used it to help carry the money and stolen goods out of the store.

The man then unknowingly turned his face to the store's camera and ran out.



Police are still trying to locate him.
