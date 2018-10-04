Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is seeking help finding potential sexual assault victims who have had contact with 26-year old Cesar Eduardo Chavez.Fresno County Sheriff's Office Sex Crimes Unit received two separate reports where Chavez was identified as the suspect of their assaults. The attacks occurred in the last month.In both cases, Chavez made contact with the women through social media under the names Cesar or Eduardo. After meeting in person, he drove them to a rural part of Fresno County.Both women said the off-course drive made them worry and asked Chavez to take them home.He refused and became increasingly aggressive and asked the women to have sex.Both women reported they eventually fought him off an escaped the vehicleChavez has been arrested and faces felony charges of kidnapping and assault among misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.Deputies believe Chavez may have targeted other women who may not have reported to police.If you have information about Chavez you're asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.