Man walking on Highway 99 struck by Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputy vehicle

A man is in the hospital recovering from injuries he suffered after being struck by a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle in Downtown Fresno.

It happened around midnight on Southbound highway 99 near the 180.

CHP officers say the 66-year-old man was on the side of the freeway looking for aluminum cans when he became distracted and walked out into traffic.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was hit by the cruisers passenger side window and spotlight.

The deputy pulled over to help.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
