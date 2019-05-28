Man walks up to three sitting on front porch in Merced, shoots them

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The scene of a brazen attack may be cleared, but eerie reminders of a shooting, that sent three men to the hospital are what's left at R and Second Streets.Neighbors didn't want to speak on camera but say they heard at least 10 gunshots."They were having some type of gathering at their house," said Sgt. Joseph Perez. "We don't know what led up to the shooting."It was just before 11 p.m. Sunday when Merced police were dispatched to West Second Street for reports of the shooting.According to a witness, three men in their early to mid-20s were on the front porch when a gunman walked up.The witness told police there may have been some type of argument prior to shots being fired."Two of the victims were flown to Stanislaus County hospitals one was treated here at the hospital," Perez said.Police say all three are expected to survive."All three were conscious they weren't able to give a statement," Perez said. "The scene was pretty chaotic because they had family members there."Officials are still working to get a suspect description and trying to determine if there was more than one shooter.They add it's too early to tell if this could be gang activity.