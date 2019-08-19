FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have identified the suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Dinuba.
Police say Jose Manuel Lopez is accused of killing 35-year-old Antonio Lopez.
On August 6th, authorities were dispatched to the area of Yale Avenue and O Street regarding a fight at a home. When they arrived, they found Antonio suffering from a gunshot wound, and another victim was found stabbed several times.
RELATED: Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
Both victims were rushed to the hospital where Antonio later died.
Jose is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2016 silver Hyundai Elantra.
Man wanted, accused of Dinuba homicide, police say
HOMICIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News