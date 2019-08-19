homicide

Man wanted, accused of Dinuba homicide, police say

Police say Jose Manuel Lopez is accused of killing 35-year-old Antonio Lopez. (Dinuba Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have identified the suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Dinuba.

Police say Jose Manuel Lopez is accused of killing 35-year-old Antonio Lopez.

On August 6th, authorities were dispatched to the area of Yale Avenue and O Street regarding a fight at a home. When they arrived, they found Antonio suffering from a gunshot wound, and another victim was found stabbed several times.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where Antonio later died.

Jose is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2016 silver Hyundai Elantra.
