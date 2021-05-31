Fresno man wanted in connection to deadly Clovis bar shooting arrested in Arizona

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have confirmed that the man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at an Old Town Clovis bar has been arrested.Police arrested 25-year-old Eddie Cordero of Fresno in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department assisted with the arrest and found Cordero in a car.Clovis police say Cordero shot two men to death and injured an employee after an argument that had happened inside the Palace Bar earlier this month.Police also arrested 25-year-old Anthony Guzman. He was arrested for being an accessory to murder.The victims were identified as 21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.