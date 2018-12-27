Man watches home get broken into while on vacation thousands of miles away

Tyler Luna says he kept an eye on his surveillance camera, hoping to check on a gift. Instead, he watched as a man broke into his home.

A man's vacation turned into a nightmare as he watched his home being broken into on Christmas Eve.

Tyler Luna lives in California, but during the holidays he was visiting family thousands of miles away in Mississippi.

Luna says he kept an eye on his surveillance camera, hoping to check on a gift. Instead, he watched as a man broke into his home.

"Your heart sinks and it's like 'what's happening?'" Luna said.

Luna said he immediately called police in Mississippi, who told him they couldn't help.

When he went home the day after, he says he found several items missing.

Now, Luna says he doesn't feel safe in his home anymore.
